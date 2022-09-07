New Delhi: In big trouble for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday asked the chief secretary of the Delhi government for "appropriate action" in alleged tax evasion case against the AAP national convenor. The direction from the L-G’s office came in response to a complaint that accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "tax evasion" through "undervaluation" of his three properties sold in Haryana, sources said on Wednesday.

Sources in Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) said that Kejriwal's "ancestral property" was sold as per "collector rates". "Entire amount of stamp duty as per collector rates has been paid. Where is the question of any wrongdoing? However, if the L-G wants, he can get any CBI, ED or any other investigation done," said the AAP sources.

A copy of the complaint addressed to Delhi Lokayukta, was also received by the L-G office on August 28 this year, sources said. "The Lt Governor marked the complaint to Chief Secretary for further necessary action," sources said without revealing the name of the complainant.

The complainant has alleged that the three properties, two owned by Kejriwal and one by his father, were sold through his wife. The three urban commercial plots in Bhiwani were sold on February 15, 2021, at a market price of Rs 4.54 crores but the value on paper was "grossly undervalued" at Rs 72.72 lakhs, the complainant has alleged.

The transaction involved "evasion" of Rs 25.93 lakh in stamp duty and Rs 76.4 lakh as capital gains tax, alleged the complainant.

The AAP government and the LG have been accusing each other of corruption after the latter recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

