Political activities had intensified in Gujarat before the assembly elections. The news of the preparations of the Aam Aadmi Party for this election has been coming out for a long time. AAP's convener Arvind Kejriwal has also visited Gujarat several times. Currently, he is on a two-day tour of Gujarat. Addressing the people in Rajkot on Saturday, the last day of his tour, he targeted the BJP. Delhi CM Kejriwal asked BJP workers to work for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while being in the ruling party.

Kejriwal said in Rajkot on the last day of his two-day visit to Gujarat on Saturday that BJP workers should keep on taking "money" from the BJP but work for the AAP "from within". Kejriwal said BJP workers would also get the benefit of all the 'guarantees' given to the common people if his party comes to power in the state.

The Chief Minister of Delhi said, "we do not want to include BJP leaders in our party. The BJP can keep its leaders. BJP's 'Panna Pramukh', workers from villages, booths and talukas are joining us in large numbers. I want to ask them that even after all these years, what did the BJP give them in return for their service?" Kejriwal said the BJP did not offer facilities like free and quality education, healthcare and free electricity to its party workers and their family members, but the Aam Aadmi Party would care about their welfare.

Kejriwal said that BJP workers can remain in their own party, but they can work for the Aam Aadmi Party. He claims, "Many of them are given money by BJP, so take money from there, but work for us, because we don't have money. When we form the government in Gujarat, we will give free electricity and BJP workers will also get it. We will give you 24-hour free electricity and build good schools for your children where they will get free education. We will ensure free and quality treatment for your family members and will also give Rs 1,000 per month as an allowance to the women in your family."

Appealing to the BJP workers, Kejriwal said that there is no point in continuing in the BJP. He said, "I want to tell all BJP workers to stay there but work for AAP. You guys are intelligent, work for the Aam Aadmi Party from within." Kejriwal raised the issue of the recent attack on Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat unit general secretary Manoj Sorathia and feared that there would be many more attacks on the people of Gujarat for supporting AAP. He said that the attack on Manoj Sorathiya shows that the BJP is desperate. Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party is not the Congress, and it cannot be intimidated by the ruling party.