topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
SABARIMALA TEMPLE

Tamil Nadu: 8 Sabarimala pilgrims dead after car plunges into 40-foot-deep pit in Theni

The accident is suspected to have taken place after the driver lost control of the vehicle while maneuvering a bend in the hilly route.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 09:25 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Tamil Nadu: 8 Sabarimala pilgrims dead after car plunges into 40-foot-deep pit in Theni

Theni: At least eight people who were returning from Sabarimala were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a gorge here, a senior district official said on Saturday. The accident occurred late on Friday, District Collector K V Muralidharan said. Two injured persons have been admitted to a hospital here.

The mishap is suspected to have taken place after the driver lost control of the vehicle while maneuvering a bend in the hilly route.

While seven people died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital, official added.
The deceased included a minor boy and they were residents of Andipatti in the district.

Live Tv

Sabarimala templeTamil NaduTheni

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022