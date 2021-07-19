हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tamil Nadu Board

Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result 2021 declared at tnresults.nic.in, direct link to check here

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has declared the Class 12 HSC result 2021. TNDGE announced the TN HSE +2 Result 2021 at 11 am on the official website - tnresults.nic.in. As lakhs of students will be checking their results on the website, candidates are advised to  keep their roll number handy to check and download their result. The TNDGE will also send results of the students on their registered mobile number.

TN Board 12th +2 Result 2021 Direct link

Tamil Nadu 12th +2 Result 2021: How to download 

Step 1. Candidates need to log onto the official website- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link which reads “12th result 2021”

Step 3. Enter personal details like roll number and date of birth.

Step 4. Click on submit 

Step 5. Download the scoresheet and take a printout for future reference

ALSO READ: TN Board Class 12 Result 2021: Direct link, alternative websites to check scores

In case of query, the students/parents/guardians can call Tamil Nadu School Education Department’s toll-free helpline 14417 for help and assistance related to career prospects.

The state government has said that students, who are not satisfied with the results, will have the option of reappearing in the board exams, dates of which will be declared once the situation is conducive. 

