Tamil Nadu Board

TN Board Class 12 Result 2021: Direct link, other websites to check scores

Tamil Nadu Board is going to declare TN HSC (+2) Result 2021 today at 11 am as per Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE).

New Delhi: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu is all set to announce Class 12 results today. The Tamil Nadu Plus Two results are expected to be announced by 11 am. The DGE also revealed that the students will receive their results, once announced, as an SMS on their registered mobile numbers. 

Students need to note that they can also check their Class 12 results using their roll number and date of birth at:

TN Board 12th +2 Result 2021 Direct link

TN Board 12th +2 Result 2021: Other websites

  • dge1.tn.nic.in
  • dge2.tn.nic.in
  • dge.tn.gov.in
  • indiaresults.com

Tamil Nadu 12th +2 Result 2021: How to download 

Step 1. Candidates need to log onto the official website- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link which reads “12th result 2021”

Step 3. Enter personal details like roll number and date of birth.

Step 4. Click on submit 

Step 5. Download the scoresheet and take a printout for future reference

In case of some issue, the students/parents/guardians can call Tamil Nadu School Education Department’s toll-free helpline 14417 for help. The helpline number will also assist them with career prospects and related doubts.

