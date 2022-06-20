NewsIndia
Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th Result 2022: TN HSC results releasing TODAY at tnresults.nic.in - Check timing, other details here

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) is scheduled to declare the Plus Two (Class 12) or 12th results 2022 today, June 20. The Tamil Nadu 12th results 2022 will be announced by the state Education Minister in a press conference that will be held at Anna Centenary Library. Tamil Nadu 12th board result 2022 will be announced at 9:30 am  Once declared, students can check their  TN SSLC and TN +2 results 2022 on the official websites- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in. 

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams were held from May 5 to May 28. This year nearly 7 lakh students appeared for the TN 12th.

Tamil Nadu Plus Two Results: Here's how to check your TN 12th result 2022 online

Once announced, students can check their  Tamil Nadu Board result 2022 class12th following the steps given below-

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNDGE- tnresults.nic.in 12th result 2022

Step 2: Click on the ‘Tamil Nadu HSC result 2022’ link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth and other required credentials

Tamil Nadu Plus Two Results 2022: LIVE Updates

Step 4: Click on 'Submit', your scorecard for TN 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your Tamil Nadu  12th results 2022 and take a printout for future reference

In 2021, the TN 12th Board exams were cancelled due tp the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Students were promoted on the basis of internal assessment criteria set out by the government. The results were announced in the month of July. Around 9 lakh students appear for the Tamil Nadu, TN Public Exams for HSE or Class 12th. Once declared, the results would be available on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

