Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023: TN Class 10, 12 Date Sheet RELEASED at dge.tn.gov.in- Direct link here

CHENNAI: Directorate of Government Examination has announced the Tamil Nadu exams 2023 dates for Class 10, 11 and 12. The board has released the Tamil Nadu board time table 2023 on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in. Tamil Nadu board exams will commence from March 13, 2023 and will end on April 20, 2023. As per the TN exam schedule, TN 10th exams will be held from April 6 to April 20, 2023. TN 11th exams will be conducted from March 14 to April 5, 2023. While TN 12th exams will be held from March 13, 2022 to April 3, 2022.

The Tamil Nadu exams will be held from 10:15 am to 1:15 pm. Students will be given 10 minutes to read the question paper and 5 minutes will be given to verify the particulars of the students.

Tamil Nadu Board class 10, 12 Data Sheet- Steps to download here

Check the following steps to download Tamil nadu date sheet 2023 below

Go the official website: dge.tn.gov.in

Click on the ‘Notification’ and it will lead to a new page.

Click on ‘Circular’ option and open the link of ‘Time Table’

A PDF containing TN public exam time table 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download this PDF in the device for further reference.

The practical exams for Classes 10, 11, and 12 were held from April 25, 2022. It may be noted that public exams were not held for the academic years 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The state board declared the Higher Secondary School Certificate Plus 2 (Class 12) and Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10th results on June 20, 2022. Around 93.76 per cent of students declared pass in Plus Two while 90.07 per cleared in SSLC. More than 25 lakh students appeared for these examinations across the state.