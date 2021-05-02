Tamil Nadu Election result: DMK above halfway mark in 234-member assembly

Chennai: Trends continued to indicate a clear edge for the DMK combine over the ruling AIADMK front as counting of votes for the April 6 assembly elections got underway on Sunday (May 2, 2021).

The early trends at 12 PM showed that the opposition DMK-Congress alliance has crossed the halfway mark in the 234-member state assembly. As per the latest updates the MK Stalin-led DMK and its allies are leading in 136 seats, while the ruling AIADMK is leading on 95 seats. The majority mark stands at 118.

The early trends show DMK President MK Stalin leading from the Kolathur Assembly constituency. Additionally, the trends also show MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin leading from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency.

On the other hand Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who is also chief of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is leading in one seat.

"This has been an unprecedented election because of the pandemic. We are watching closely and frankly expected to perform better than what we are seeing so far," DMK's Manu Sundaram said.

"The people saw this election as a choice between the BJP and BJP-controlled alliances and that of the DMK, which stands to oppose the BJP and its ideology," he added.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami is leading in his home segment of Edappadi in Salem district as per the early trends.

