Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2024: BJP Projected To Make Big Gains; DMK To Suffer Losses?

New Delhi: In Lok Sabha Election 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) majorly focused on southern states at the time campaigning to receive a victory from southern seats. Now, all phases of Lok Sabha polls completed on Saturday, the exit polls predicted that the DMK and its allies in Tamil Nadu may win most of the 39 Lok Sabha seats and the Congress-led alliance will maintain its dominance in Kerala, while, the BJP and its allies also expected to secure few seats in the two southern states.

As the BJP does not have a strong hold on southern states, the exit polls predicted that the BJP-led NDA is going to create history by winning few seats in Kerala.

As per the Axis My India exit poll, the BJP-led NDA is expected to secure victory on 2-4 seats in Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, the INDIA alliance may win 33-37 seats.

The exit poll predicted a significant increase in NDA's vote share in Tamil Nadu, expected to go to 22 per cent. INDIA bloc is predicted to get 46 per cent, as per ANI.

According to a News 18 exit poll, NDA may win 1-3 seats in Tamil Nadu while the INDIA alliance, consisting of both DMK and Congress can win 36-39 seats.

As per Axis My India exit poll prediction report, the BJP-led NDA is expected to win 2-3 seats in Kerala. While, Congress-led UDF can win 17-18 seats and LDF, led by CPI-M, is expected to win 0-1 seats.

The exit polls have predicted a 27 per cent vote share for NDA in Kerala while predictions for LDF and UDF are 29 per cent and 41 per cent respectively.

According to News 18 exit poll NDA can get 1-3 seats in Kerala, While UDF is expected to win 15-18 seats and LDF 2-5 seats.

The Times Now-ETG has predicted one seat for the BJP in Kerala and 14-15 seats for Congress-led UDF, while four seats are expected for CPI(M)-led LDF.

Kerala sents 20 MPs to Lok Sabha, while Tamil Nadu sents 39 MPs.