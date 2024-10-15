Tamil Nadu Government Declares Holiday Tomorrow In Four Cities; Banks, Schools, Govt Offices To Remain Shut In Chennai, Other Cities

Tamil Nadu Rains: Several parts of Tamil Nadu is witnessing heavy rains due to upper air cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. The roads of many cities have been waterlogged and people are facing difficulties in commuting. To avoid damage to their cars, people have parked their vehicles on many bridges in Chennai as the administration is gearing up to tackle more rains.

Amid alerts for heavy rains, Tamil Nadu Government has declared a holiday tomorrow in four cities. "According to the Indian Meteorological Department, an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, has formed a low-pressure area off south coastal Andhra Pradesh and lay over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast. Under its influence, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu on 16th October. Given the above, the Government has decided to declare a Public Holiday tomorrow," said the Tamil Nadu CMO in a statement.

It further said that while all essential services will continue to operate normally, government offices will remain shut. "All government offices including the offices of Public Undertakings/Corporations, Boards etc in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpet and Kancheepuram will be closed on 16.10.2024," said the CMO.

Heavy rain continued to lash Chennai, disrupting normal life and leading to waterlogging and traffic congestion in the state capital on Tuesday. Severe waterlogging was witnessed in the Koyambedu area of Chennai after incessant rainfall.

Amid heavy rainfall that lashed parts of Tamil Nadu, eight flights scheduled to operate to and from Chenni from Bengaluru, Andaman, New Delhi and Muscat have been cancelled, as per an official statement. "Due to heavy rain in Chennai, eight flights scheduled to operate between Bengaluru, Andaman, Delhi, and Muscat have been cancelled at Chennai airport today," it said. The cancelled flights include an Akasa Air flight from Bengaluru to Chennai scheduled at 7:05 am, an Akasa Air flight from Andaman to Chennai scheduled at 1 pm, IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai scheduled at 3:20 pm and an Oman Air flight from Muscat to Chennai scheduled for early morning.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin held a review meeting with senior officials and gave necessary instructions following the heavy rainfall. Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam held a meeting with concerned officials and directed them to make necessary arrangements.

Anticipating the rainfall in the region, residents living around Velachery parked their cars on the Velachery flyover in an attempt to prevent any damage to their vehicles. An advisory to fishermen has been released, telling them to not venture into the seas. The Chief Minister has also instructed the authorities to issue an advisory to allow employees of IT companies in these districts to work from home from October 15 to 18, according to an official release. (With ANI inputs)