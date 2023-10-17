'Tamil Nadu Govt Revolves Around Crown Prince Udhayanidhi Stalin': Annamalai Slams DMK

ERODE: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K Annamalai criticized the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, stating that it revolves around "crown prince" Udhayanidhi Stalin. He also accused the government of neglecting the agriculture sector and farmers. Addressing the third phase of his "En Mann En Makkal" path yatra in the Bhavani area of Tamil Nadu's Erode district, Annamalai expressed his concerns.

He noted that the DMK government is opening liquor shops while ignoring the agriculture sector, which impacts farmers. "DMK is ignoring the agriculture sector & farmers, but they are opening liquor shops. DMK government thinks poor people should stay poor. The state government is revolving all around their 'prince' Udhayanidhi Stalin," Annamalai said while addressing the Yatra.

Regarding the Santan Dharma controversy, Annamalai pointed out that attempts to eliminate Sanatana Dharma are being made in Tamil Nadu. On the Santana Dharma controversy, Annamalai said, "In Tamil Nadu, few are trying to get rid of Sanatna, but there is a history that in 1802, the English collector William Sen went and worshipped the goddess Vedanayaki. When foreigners were not able to abolish 'Sanatana Dharma', how can this DMK abolish it?" Annamalai alleged that the DMK is detrimental to the public.

"Like smoking is harmful to us, similarly DMK is harmful to the public. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come to power for the third term with the people's blessings. Many scandals including 2G have happened in the previous DMK-Congress alliance. Not even a small pin corruption complaint came up against any of the 68 ministers in PM Modi's cabinet. BJP's goal is to provide electricity and gas connections to every household water connection in future," Annamalai added.

Annamalai also alleged that the DMK party does not encourage women leaders but highlights MP Kanimozhi because she is the daughter of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi. "There is no promotion for any women in the DMK party because there is the daughter of Karunanidhi, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi MP. Importance has been given only to her but in BJP only ordinary women are district leaders," he said.

He added, "PM Modi has brought the 33 per cent reservation for women for their welfare through the Women's Reservation Bill. So that women belonging to poor households can also become MPs and MLAs. So I request women to strengthen the hand of PM Modi and make it happen in India." The "En Mann En Makkal" Yatra started from Bhavani Kooduthurai and ended at Anthiyur Junction where a large number of BJP cadres and the public gave a warm welcome along the way.

As per BJP leaders, the Yatra, which is being conducted ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, aims to seek a decisive third term for the BJP government at the Centre.