Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu imposes fresh COVID-19 curbs, announces new lockdown guidelines

The E Palaniswami-led government in Tamil Nadu had recently announced several restrictions, including a night curfew, ban on tourists at hill stations and a total lockdown on Sundays, with essential services exempted. According to the police, the violators of the lockdown measures will be penalised. 

ANI photo

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday (April 24) announced a total lockdown in the state on Sunday, with some exceptions, to curtail the rapid spread of coronavirus in the state. The E Palaniswami-led government in the state had recently announced several restrictions, including a night curfew, ban on tourists at hill stations and a total lockdown on Sundays, with essential services exempted.

According to the police, the violators of the lockdown measures will be penalised. The government has allowed food delivery from hotels/restaurants between 6 am-10 a.m, 12 noon-3 pm, and 6 pm-9 pm.

What are permitted during the restriction period in Tamil Nadu: 

E-commerce delivery and operations

Standalone departmental stores and supermarkets will be allowed to function with 50% crowds, without Air Conditioning 

Parcel/takeaway service at hotels and restaurants, tea shops etc. 

Room service for hotel and lodge guests 

Maximum of 50 attendees at weddings and related events 

Maximum of 25 persons at funerals and processions 

50 per cent IT and ITES employees must work from home 

National level and International level athletes can alone train at sporting facilities 

 

What all to remain shut during Tamil Nadu restrictions: 

 

Cinema halls, gyms, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, meeting halls and similar spaces where large crowds can gather 

Big format shops, shopping malls, supermarkets located in shopping malls 

Salons, spas, barbershops, beauty parlours in Chennai and other cities and towns 

Dine-in at hotels, restaurants, mess, tea stalls

No devotees allowed at places of worship, only staff can perform rituals 

No temple functions, even if permission was granted earlier. Only staff can conduct the event. No permission for new events 

Restaurants cannot offer dine-in in hotels, even for guests staying there 

Sport training facilities and academies 

 

General guidelines issued by Tamil Nadu government ahead of strict curbs: 

 

Travellers coming into Tamil Nadu from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and other states must register on eregister.tnega.org

Overseas travellers coming into Tamil Nadu via plane/vessel must register on eregister.tnega.org

Only sitting crowds in government and private buses 

Driver plus three passengers in taxis

Driver plus two passengers in auto-rickshaws

Night curfew from 10am to 4am and Sunday lockdown will continue to be in force 

Those travelling to and from the workplace must carry ID cards 

Companies/work establishments can function as per existing guidelines, by following COVID-19 protocols 

The state has been witnessing a rapid spike in the number of coronavirus infections ever since the Assembly elections got over on April 6. The number of active cases is expected to touch 100,000 on Saturday, as it stood at 95,048 on Friday.

