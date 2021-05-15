Tamil Nadu lockdown: New restrictions from today, grocery shops to open for 4 hours only, check guidelines here

New Delhi: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu has tightened the lockdown restrictions by capping the timings of the grocery shops to 4 hours amongst other things.

With over 31,000 daily COVID-19 cases in the state, the MK Stalin-led government on Friday (May 14, 2021) imposed further restrictions over and above the ongoing lockdown which was imposed from May 10 and will remain in place till May 24.

The new curbs have come into effect from 4 AM May 15.

As per the new restrictions during Tamil Nadu lockdown, the working hours of standalone grocery shops, supermarkets, vegetable shops, meat shops and others will be from 6 AM to 10 AM. These shops must operate without air-conditioning and must permit only 50 per cent footfall.

E-commerce services such as Dunzo and others that deliver grocery, meat, vegetables will be permitted to function from 6 AM - 10 AM. Whereas, other e-commerce firms would be permitted to deliver goods between 2 PM and 6 PM.

While fuel stations, ATMs, medical shops will be open, all other stores including footpath vendors selling vegetables, flowers have been asked to go under lockdown.

Tea shops too will remain closed.

Also, e-pass has been made mandatory for domestic and even inter-district travellers including people going to weddings, funerals, caregiving for the elderly etc and is to be availed on eregister.tnega.org. The E-pass would be required from 6 AM May 17.

The existing night curfew from 10 PM to 4 AM and the total lockdown on Sundays will continue to be in effect.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 31,892 new COVID-19 cases on Friday that took the total caseload to 15,31,377 while 288 more deaths took the toll to 17,056. The state currently has 1,95,339 coronavirus active infections.



Live TV