हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amma mobile fair shop

Tamil Nadu rolls out 3501 Amma mobile fair price shop scheme

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday expanded the Amma mobile fair price shop scheme across the state, rolling out over 3000 such units to benefit more than 5.37 lakh ration cardholders.

Tamil Nadu rolls out 3501 Amma mobile fair price shop scheme
File pic: Zee News

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday expanded the Amma mobile fair price shop scheme across the state, rolling out over 3000 such units to benefit more than 5.37 lakh ration cardholders.

Presently, 48 such mobile units were serving people in remote and hilly areas in Nilgiris, Namakkal, and Salem among others, where essential commodities are being delivered at people's places of stay. The scheme was launched by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2014, an official release said.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced in the state Assembly in March, expanding the scheme across the state following requests from various quarters.

Live TV

Accordingly, the government expanded the scheme by adding another 3501 mobile fair price shops at a cost of Rsn9.66 crore to benefit a little over 5.37 lakh ration card holders in all 37 districts of the state, it said.

Palaniswami flagged off seven mobile fair price shops on Monday to mark the symbolic rollout of the scheme, wherein a salesperson from the parent ration shop will visit designated areas once in a month to distribute the essential commodities at places convenient to the people, the release said.

Further, the chief minister launched a pilot project of providing fortified rice for ration cardholders in the Tiruchirappalli district.

The fortified rice will contain iron, folic acid, and Vitamin B12, the release said, adding, it will benefit women, children, and the elderly. 

Tags:
Amma mobile fair shopJayalalithaaCM Palaniswami
Next
Story

In a first, two Indian Navy women officers set to join frontline warships crew
  • 54,87,580Confirmed
  • 87,882Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M58S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, September 21, 2020