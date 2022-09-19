NewsIndia
TAMIL NADU

Tamil Nadu: Shut Schools, postpone exams, former CM urges TN Government amid rise in flu cases- Read here

Tamil Nadu recently reported a spike in flu cases, the recent spike has prompted the neighbouring UT to declare holiday in schools till September 25, scroll down for more details.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 02:33 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Tamil Nadu: Shut Schools, postpone exams, former CM urges TN Government amid rise in flu cases- Read here

Tamil Nadu: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and estranged AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam has advised the state administration to close schools due to an increase in flu-related cases in the southern state. He urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to come in right now and take action to close schools in order to stop the disease's spread. Tamil Nadu recently reported a spike in flu cases, the recent spike has prompted the neighbouring UT to declare holiday in schools till September 25.

OPS, as Panneerselvam is more commonly known, stated in a statement on Sunday that it is the responsibility of the state government to preserve public health, noting that the number of children being admitted to hospitals in the state is rising.

The former Chief Minister said, "The Tamil Nadu government should declare holidays in schools for some time and postpone the exam schedule till the time the cases come down. The government should take steps to create awareness among the people about the flu and make the necessary medicines available to them."

Meanwhile, schools and colleges in the country have maintained that shutting of educational institutions is not the answer. Many have urged the government to avoid shutting of schools and stated that the loss of learning continues to have ripple effect.

Live Tv

Tamil NaduTN School ClosedTamil Nadu schoolsSchool holidayPanneerselvamSchoolsflu casesopsCM

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Crimes' on 'Black Friday'
DNA Video
DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus