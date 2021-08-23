Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10th Result 2021 DECLARED, all students clear exams

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) declared the Tamil Nadu Class 10th Result 2021 at 11 AM on Monday. All the students who have appeared in the SSLC Class 10 examination have been declared pass.

The TNDGE, however, did not release a merit list of toppers list this year.

Now that it has been officially announced, students can check their SSLC Class 10th Result 2021 on the official websites- tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. Students are required to fill in their application or registration number to access the SSLC Class 10th Result 2021.

“According to a notice issued on 25th February 2021 the temporary mark sheets of class 10 students can be downloaded from August 23 (from tomorrow) until August 31. Students can download it from the government website- http://www.dge.tn.gov.in by entering their roll number and date of birth,” the DGE TN has earlier informed candidates.

It may be noted that the TN CLass 10th SSLC exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students are required to secure a minimum 35 per cent of marks to pass the Tamil Nadu Class 10th exam 2021. Around 9 lakh students await their SSLC results this year.

Students have been evaluated on the basis of new evaluation criteria developed by the board. They will be assessed using an 80:20 formula. 80 per cent weightage will be given to quarterly or half-yearly exams or tests and 20 per cent weightage will be given to the attendance of a student.

Importantly, this year, the marksheet will not mention marks obtained by the students, but it will carry his pass or fail status.

Last year, the results were announced on August 10. A total of 9,39,829 students had registered for the Tamil Nadu class 10 examination last year. All of them were promoted based on their half-yearly and quarterly exams.

Students will be assessed using an 80:20 formula. Elaborately, 80 per cent weightage will be given to quarterly or half-yearly exams or tests and 20 per cent weightage will be given to the attendance of a student.

TM SSLC Class 12th results were announced in July. A total of 8,16,473 students appeared in the Class 12th examination and out of which 8,18,129 students qualified for the examination. No student secured full marks - 600/600.

How to check TN SSLC 10th Result 2021

-Go to the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations websites, tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

-Scroll towards the link that reads ‘SSLC Result 2021’ link

-Enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth to login

-Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Results will be displayed on the screen

-Check and download TN SSLC 10th Result 2021

-Take a print of the mark sheet for future reference

Alternative ways to check Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC result

Students can alternatively check the TN SSLC 10th result 2021 on mobile applications and third-party websites. Candidates can check their scores on Digi Locker and SMS too. Students need to type TNBOARD10 their registration number and date of birth and send it to any of the official numbers of the TN Board including 09282232585, or 09282232585. Students will get their results as a reply to their SMS.

Live TV