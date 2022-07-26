A controversy has erupted over a month-old statement made by Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker and DMK leader M Appavu. In fact, giving the credit for the development of the state to the Christians, he had said that Tamil Nadu would have become Bihar if Catholics were not there. Last month, on June 28, Appavu and DMK leader Inigo Irudayaraj attended the centenary celebrations of St. Paul's Madrasa in Tiruchirappalli. During this, he made this controversial statement.

Appavu said, "If there were no Christian Fathers and Sisters, Tamil Nadu would have become like Bihar. Catholic Fathers and Sisters helped me develop to this level. Tamil Nadu government is your government. You have formed this government. Your prayers and fasting make this possible. Catholicism and Christian Fathers are the main reason for social justice and Dravidian model government. If Christians are removed from Tamil Nadu, there will be no development. You are the main reason for development. Today's Tamil Nadu has been created by you."

Appavu's one month old speech has now gone viral on social media. The BJP attacked the DMK over this and slammed the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker. Tamil Nadu BJP state vice-president and spokesperson Narayanan reprimanded Appavu for his speech. "Is this the secularism of DMK? They have lost the right to call themselves a secular party. This proves that DMK is an anti-Hindu party," he said.