TANCET 2022: Anna University in Chennai will release the TANCET 2022 scorecard today, 15 June 2022. TANCET scorecard 2022 download link will be activated at it's official website tancet.annauniv.edu. Candidates will be able to view their TANCET exam scorecard online using their login credentials. The deadline for downloading the TANCET scorecard 2022 is June 30.

On June 9, the TANCET 2022 results were announced by the authorities. However, due to numerous requests for minor corrections to the TANCET results, the authorities have moved the TANCET scorecard downloading date from June 10 to June 15. The scorecard will include the candidate's personal information, roll number, and TANCET 2022 exam results. Follow the steps below to download the TANCET 2022 scorecard.

How to download the TANCET scorecard 2022?

TANCET's official website is tancet.annauniv.edu.

On the home page, click the Result and Score Card link.

Enter your login information as needed.

On the screen, the TANCET score card 2022 will be displayed.

Check the details and save the TANCET 2022 scorecard for future use.

Candidates whose results are withheld due to photo and signature issues must resolve the issue by emailing tancetau@gmail.com with their application number and supporting documentation. After the TANCET scorecard download deadline, no correction requests will be accepted. Once the TANCET scorecard 2022 process is completed, the authorities will conduct TANCET 2022 counselling, where candidates must bring the TANCET scorecard along with the required academic documents.