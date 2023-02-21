TANCET Registration 2023: Last Date to Apply Tomorrow at tancet.annauniv.edu- Check Details Here

TANCET 2023: The Anna University of Chennai is conducting the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2023 registrations for those candidates who wish to get admission to M.C.A and M.B.A programme. According to the schedule, the registration window will close tomorrow, February 22, 2023. Candidates should register as soon as possible on the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. Registrations began on February 1, 2023, according to the announcement. The exam dates for both the M.C.A. and M.BA programmes were already announced. It will take place on March 25, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for M.C.A and from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. for M.B.A.

The entrance exam cost for both programmes is Rs.500 for Tamil Nadu SC/SCA/ST applicants and Rs.1000 for others. The minimal educational requirement is a bachelor's degree for a minimum of three years. The announcement contains detailed information about the qualification.

TANCET 2023 Registration: Here's how to apply

Visit the official website – tancet.annauniv.edu

Then click on the online registration button and register

Fill in all the details and upload the required documents

Pay the fee and submit the form

Download and take a printout of the same

According to the website, the TANCET 2023 Admit Card will be available on March 11, 2023. Both papers of the TANCET Exam 2023 will have 100 questions. For each correct response, one mark will be awarded, and for each incorrect answer, one-third of a point will be withdrawn.