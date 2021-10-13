हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Lethargic approach to development work in past an insult to taxpayers' money: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi spoke about winning people's trust with well-planned and executed development work which was not witnessed in the past. "We planned well and introduced 'gati' in development projects." he said.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity at Pragati Maidan in the national capital on Wednesday. Taking a swipe at the previous government's PM Modi said it was an insult to taxpayers' money that development work would be riddled with delays and there was a general lethargic approach to development work. 

"Infrastructure development has been far from the priority of most of the political parties. It was never been part of their manifesto... but it has been known that quality infrastructure is a way to sustainable development which builds economy & generates employment," PM Modi said.

The prime minister spoke about winning people's trust with well-planned and executed development work. "Earlier, we used to see 'work in progress' boards everywhere and people started to believe that it will never be completed. It showed distrust of people. But we changed it. We planned well and introduced 'gati' in development projects." he said.

The aim of PM GatiShakti is to help resolve issues by institutionalizing holistic planning for stakeholders for major infrastructure projects.

"We are laying a foundation for the next 25 years. This national master plan will give 'gatishakti' to development plans of the 21st century and will help in the timely completion of these plans," Modi said.

The infrastructure schemes of various Ministries and State Governments will be brought under the same umbrella with GatiSHakti. The Economic Zones like textile clusters, pharmaceutical clusters, defence corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fishing clusters, agri zones will be covered to improve connectivity and make Indian businesses more competitive, PMO said in a release. 

