TDP Wants Lok Sabha Speaker Post? Know Why It Is Important

New Delhi: As the BJP-led NDA brainstorms over the power-sharing module ahead of the formation of the government, the allies have put forward their demands to the BJP. NDA ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has demanded the Lok Sabha speaker's post from the BJP. NDA is all set to form government once again for the third consecutive term. In NDA, the BJP is the single largest party and with other alliance partners, it has managed to secure 292 Lok Sabha seats. As per ECI data, the TDP won 16 parliamentary seats.

The TDP has also demanded 3 cabinet ministers' posts, the NDA is yet to take a final call on this. The JDU has also demanded 3 cabinet ministers and one MOS post from the BJP. However, the focus is on the post of the Lok Sabha speaker.

Why TDP Wants Lok Sabha Speaker Post?

The Lok Sabha speaker post was traditionally held by the BJP, who was ruling at the centre. Reportedly, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu verbally convened that they want the Lok Sabha speaker post. TDP sources said this has been done because Naidu is aware of the importance of the Speaker’s post, especially when the government is facing a tight no-confidence motion on the floor of the House.

In 1998, Naidu offered his support to Atal Bihari Vajpayee to the NDA government. He didn't ask for any cabinet posts but asked for a Speaker’s post and nominated GMC Balayogi for the post.

The Lok Sabha speaker is the head and principal of the spokesperson of the house. The role of the speaker is to maintain order and decorum in the house and also allow to adjourn or suspend the proceedings of the house in case of an absence of decorum.

The speaker's post is also important because even if the government collapses, the speaker cannot be removed until the house is dissolved. So, if the TDP gets the speaker's post and switches sides with the Congress, then the speaker will continue to hold the post. The House can remove the Speaker only through a resolution passed by an effective majority which means more than 50% of the total strength of the house.