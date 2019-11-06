Technical bid for Jewar Airport to be opened today

Greater Noida: Technical bids for Jewar airport to finalise the developer for the project will be opened by the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) on Wednesday, November 6. Notably, October 30 was the last date to submit a bid for developing the proposed airport in Jewar, along the 165 km Yamuna Expressway.

The companies which submitted their bids include Dial, Bangalore Airport, Zurich Airport and Adani Group. The first right of refusal will lie with GMR, which currently operates Delhi Airport.

The Jewar Airport, which lies within 100 kms of Delhi Airport, got the Ministry of Civil Aviation's in-principle approval on May 9, 2018, and the NIAL had floated a global tender to finalise the developer on May 30, 2019.

The Phase 1 of the airport is expected to commence in 2023-27 and will cater to 12 million passengers per annum, while the Phase 2 of the project will handle about 30 million passengers per annum by financial year 2031-32. However, the Phase 3 will reportedly cater to 50 million passengers per annum by 2036-37.

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has so far acquired 1,005 hectares of agricultural land for the airport, but it needs to acquire 1,239.14 hectares for this mammoth project.