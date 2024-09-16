Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2793739https://zeenews.india.com/india/technical-snag-in-indigos-mumbai-doha-flight-leaves-passengers-stuck-inside-plane-for-over-4-hrs-2793739.html
NewsIndia
INDIGO

Technical Snag In IndiGo's Mumbai-Doha Flight Leaves Passengers Stuck Inside Plane For Over 4 Hrs

After a delay of nearly 18 hours, the flight took off for the Qatar capital from Mumbai airport around 9:45 pm. It was originally scheduled to depart around 4 am, sources in the know said.

 

|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2024, 12:53 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Technical Snag In IndiGo's Mumbai-Doha Flight Leaves Passengers Stuck Inside Plane For Over 4 Hrs Representational Image. (ANI)

Mumbai: Passengers of an IndiGo flight from the city to Doha waited inside the aircraft for more than four hours on Sunday morning as it was delayed due to a technical issue.

After a delay of nearly 18 hours, the flight took off for the Qatar capital from Mumbai airport around 9:45 pm. It was originally scheduled to depart around 4 am, sources in the know said.

Passengers were inside the aircraft for more than four hours before they deplaned, the sources added. Some passengers took to social media to complain about the delay and their long wait.

In the morning, IndiGo said its flight 6E 1303, operating from Mumbai to Doha, was delayed due to a technical reason.

"The aircraft tried to depart for its destination a couple of times but had to finally be called off due to the extended time lag on account of various procedural delays," the airline said in a statement.

While apologising for the inconvenience, IndiGo said its airport team immediately offered assistance to the affected customers and provided refreshments and necessary arrangements.

On Sunday morning, a passenger on X said the flight was stuck for four hours due to a technical problem and that the immigration authority was not giving permission to offload the passengers.

The airline also said passengers were being provided hotels and rebooked according to their final destination.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 3 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla, Kishtwar Encounter Continues
DNA Video
DNA: Ghaziabad Shocker- Juice Shop Owner Caught Mixing Urine in Juice for Six Months
DNA Video
DNA: Why Are Hindu Sentiments Repeatedly Hurt? A Picture from Karnataka Sparks Outrage
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Strategic Gyanvapi Statement Explained!
DNA Video
DNA: Kullu Residents Protest Against Outsiders Settling in Himachal
DNA Video
DNA: UP - New Guidelines for Barawafat Processions, No New Trends Allowed
DNA Video
DNA: Himachal CM Sukhu’s Changing Stance on Illegal Mosques!
DNA Video
DNA: Assam CM Himanta’s Bulldozer Action Targets Illegal “Miya” Muslims
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal’s Bail- What Are the 5 Conditions He Must Follow?
DNA Video
DNA: 10 accused of Delhi riots acquitted by court