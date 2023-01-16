Tej Pratap Yadav addresses Bihar CM as Nitish Kumar 'Yadav', clarifies later

Rohtas: Elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav has stoked a fresh controversy following a slip of tongue.

During his address at a public meeting at Kargahar village in Rohtas district on Saturday, the state environment, forest and climate change minister suffixed `Yadav` to the name of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"Nitish Kumar `Yadav` has talked about maximum recruitment in all the departments," the RJD leader said.

Sensing a slip of tongue, Tej Pratap said, "We all are one. All are descendants of Lord Shri Krishna. Yadav-Madhav-Raghu-Yadu all are the descendants of Lord Ram and Krishna. History tells us that we all are one. This is the reason why `Yadav` gets suffixed to Nitish Kumar`s name."

Notably, RJD leader Bhai Virendra on Friday mentioned Bihar CM`s name as Nitish Kumar `Yadav` during a programme.

His party colleague Tej Pratap Yadav added further grist to speculations by adding the surname `Yadav` to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.