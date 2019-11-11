Tejashwi Yadav celebrates birthday on chartered plane, gets trolled on Twitter

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's birthday celebrations stirred up a storm on social media and not in a good way. Photos of jailed RJP supremo Lalu Yadav's younger son, seemingly cutting his birthday cake on what appears to be a special flight, which has been reportedly cited as a chartered plane, went viral on social media.

The photos, some of them shared by the deputy chief minister of Bihar himself, drew a lot of flak on social media as a display of arrogance on Monday. The photos were reportedly taken on a chartered flight from Ranchi to Patna on Saturday, where Tejashwi celebrated his 30th birthday. He can be seen clean-shaven and in a white kurta, having breakfast with some party leaders.

He was trolled by several Twitter users for the birthday celebrations on the plane who said it was ironical as he was considered the "leader of the poor" in Bihar. Some also criticised him for celebrating his birthday in such a way while his father Lalu Prasad Yadav was lodged in jail.

"#tejashwiyadav hope you had a great time celebrating your birthday in private jet while your dad is having his meal in jail," said a Twitter user, while another user said, "Who said Bihar is a poor state? Birthday celebration of Tejashwi Yadav, son of Lalu, in a private jet."

In some of the pictures, Yadav is seen with his close aides Sanjay Yadav and Mani Yadav and Lalu Yadav's associate Bhola Yadav. However, when and where these pictures were clicked is not yet known.

Yadav's pictures also received criticism from the BJP. Party spokesperson Nikhil Anand was quoted by IANS as saying, "These leaders were born with silver spoons. They not only make fun of the poor, but are also the black spots in the name of a political party."

The RJD, however, defended Tejashwi. "The Opposition parties are suffering from Tejashwiphobia after the bypolls and their blood pressure is rising. Why can`t a leader who talks about the poor celebrate his birthday?" said RJD spokesperson Mrityunjaya Tiwari, reported IANS.