New Delhi: The former deputy chief minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, has landed in a political storm after his photo with a notorious shooter, Kaif, went viral on social media. Kaif is a close aide of the gangster-turned-politician, Mohammad Shahabuddin, whi dies in 2021. Tejaswi not only posed with Kaif, but also shared the stage with him at a rally in Siwan. Kaif also known as Bunty has a long criminal record. He has been to jail several times for various offences.

Ever since Tejashwi’s photo with a sharp shooter went viral, JD(U) and BJP have been attacking Tejashwi. JD(U)'s chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that Hindustan’s journalist Rajdev Ranjan was murdered in Siwan. The name of Mohammad Kaif alias Bunti Shooter is also involved in the murder and he was seen with Tejashwi on a political stage.

Kaif was involved in the murder of journalist Rajdev, and was also named in the killing of Shrikant Bharatiya, the press representative of former BJP MP Om Prakash Yadav. He was also arrested for creating a ruckus at the Siwan railway station along with some students during protests over the Agniveer scheme.