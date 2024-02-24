trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2724433
NewsIndia
TEJASHWI YADAV

Tejashwi's Pictures With Sharp Shooter Go Viral, Spark Political Row In Bihar

Tejaswi not only posed with sharp shooter Kaif, but also shared the stage with him at a rally in Siwan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 11:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tejashwi's Pictures With Sharp Shooter Go Viral, Spark Political Row In Bihar

New Delhi: The former deputy chief minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, has landed in a political storm after his photo with a notorious shooter, Kaif, went viral on social media. Kaif is a close aide of the gangster-turned-politician, Mohammad Shahabuddin, whi dies in 2021. Tejaswi not only posed with Kaif, but also shared the stage with him at a rally in Siwan. Kaif also known as Bunty has a long criminal record. He has been to jail several times for various offences. 

Ever since Tejashwi’s photo with a sharp shooter went viral, JD(U) and BJP have been attacking Tejashwi. JD(U)'s chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that Hindustan’s journalist Rajdev Ranjan was murdered in Siwan. The name of Mohammad Kaif alias Bunti Shooter is also involved in the murder and he was seen with Tejashwi on a political stage.

Kaif was involved in the murder of journalist Rajdev, and was also named in the killing of Shrikant Bharatiya, the press representative of former BJP MP Om Prakash Yadav. He was also arrested for creating a ruckus at the Siwan railway station along with some students during protests over the Agniveer scheme.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
Pakistan Election Result 2024: DNA: Who will form the next Pakistan govt?