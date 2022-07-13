Telangana schools shutdown extends till THIS date due to heavy rains

Hyderabad: Due to the forecast of heavy rainfall in the State for the next three days, as well as the continued heavy rains and flooding in many parts of Telangana, the State government has declared that educational institutions in the State will be closed this week. They will reopen on Monday. The decision was made during a meeting called by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday afternoon, which included Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Education Department Secretary V Karuna, among others.

The IMD in Hyderabad has issued a flash flood warning for North Telangana, with moderate to high risk in districts such as Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu until Monday morning. A holiday has been declared for Telangana Schools and Colleges until July 18, 2022, in order to protect students, teachers, and school staff.

