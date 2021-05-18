Telangana to have 48 new oxygen generation plants: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical and Health Department officials have been directed to set up 48 Oxygen generation plants in the government hospitals which will produce 324 Metric Tonnes of Oxygen required for the COVID-19 patients in the State and also to ensure that there would not be any shortage of the Oxygen in future.

A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao on Monday (May 17) at his camp office.

The CM also instructed the officials to set up an additional plant to produce 100 MT of the liquid Oxygen in Hyderabad.

It was also decided to set up 6 Units of 16 MT plants, 15 units of 8 MT plants, 27 units of 4 MT plants s in Hyderabad government area hospitals.

Accordingly, the oxygen producers were told to hand over 11 tankers with each having the capacity of 20 Tonnes within 10 days.

As on Monday, there are 6926 beds vacant in the government hospitals in Telangana. Of these, 2253 Oxygen beds, 533 ICU beds are 533 and 4140 general beds.

“I urge the people to take advantage of treatment provided in the government hospitals where there is availability of supply of Oxygen, beds, medicines and other facilities for free instead of going to the private hospitals and spending huge amounts of money. Since the treatment is one and the same in private and government hospitals, people should prefer the government hospitals,'' the CM said.

The CM also instructed the officials to make arrangements for equipment and the required medicines in ENT Hospital in Koti, Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, medical college hospitals in the districts to treat the Black Fungal disease that is spreading for the COVID-19 treated patients.

For this, the CM said, if need be, 25 Microdebrider machines, HD Endoscopic cameras be purchased immediately.

The officials informed that the state had received 57,30,220 doses of vaccine only. And as on date there is a stock of 1,86,780 doses of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines in the state. Of this 58230 are Covaxin and 1, 28, 550 are Covishield vaccines.

A decision to set up new medical colleges along with nursing colleges in Sangareddy, Jagtial, Kothagudem, Wanaparthy, Mancherial, and Mahabubabad has also been taken.

