TS ICET 2022: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 result is likely to be announced on Monday, August 29. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the declaration of results. The TS ICET result 2022 was scheduled to be released on August 22, but it has now been moved back to August 29, according to media reports. Candidates who took the TS ICET 2022 exam can check and obtain their scorecards from the official websites icet.tsche.ac.in and manabadi.co.in.

Candidates must enter their registration number, date of birth, and qualifying exam hall ticket number to receive their TS ICET 2022 scorecard. To qualify for the TS ICET 2022 exam, students must achieve 25%, or 50 points out of a total of 200 points. ALSO READ: Haryana Board likely to issue BSEH Class 10 certificates on THIS DATE

TS ICET 2022 Result: Here’s how to download the scorecard

Visit the official website-- icet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the link that reads 'Download Score Card'

Enter log in details like registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number

Submit it and TS ICET result will be displayed on the screen

Download the score card pdf and take a printout for further references.

The TS ICET 2022 exam was held online from July 27 to 28. Candidates who pass the ICET 2022 will be eligible for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes at all Telangana universities for the academic year 2022-23.