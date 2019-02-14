हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CRPF

Terror attack on CRPF convoy: Rajnath Singh to reach Srinagar on Friday

Rajnath Singh has cancelled a rally in Bihar and has been appraised of the situation in J&K's Awantipora.

Terror attack on CRPF convoy: Rajnath Singh to reach Srinagar on Friday
IANS Photo

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh will reach Srinagar on Friday to take stock of the ground-situation after a cowardly terror attack on a CRPF convoy killed at least 26 personnel in Awantipora.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday that Rajnath has spoken to J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik as well as CRPF DG RR Bhatnagar who have appraised him of the situation.

Rajnath was scheduled to visit Bihar but has cancelled it in the wake of the Awantipore attack which has been claimed by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

It is reported that an explosive-laden car rammed into a bus in the CRPF convoy in what is being seen as a dastardly suicide attack. Apart from those martyred, there have also been many who have received serious injuries. CRPF's Bhatnagar said that senior officers are at the spot of the incident and an investigation has been launched. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval too is keeping a close watch on the situation.

The political fraternity, meanwhile, has united in condemning the attack with leaders like Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Arun Jaitley expressing their condolences for the families of the bravehearts who lost their lives.

Tags:
CRPFAwantiporaRajanth SinghJeMJaish-e-MohammedMHA
Next
Story

BJP will form strong alliance in Tamil Nadu for Lok Sabha election: BJP President Amit Shah

Must Watch

PT1M2S

Mehbooba Mufti on Pulwama attack: Border skirmishes and surgical strikes are leading to nothing

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close