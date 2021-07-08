हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
J&K

Terrorist associate with explosive material arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

"The arrested terrorist associate is involved in providing logistics and other material support to the terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT in various areas of Budgam," the J&K police said. 

Terrorist associate with explosive material arrested in Jammu and Kashmir
Representational image

Jammu and Kashmir: A terrorist associate was arrested with explosive and incriminating material on Thursday (July 8), said Jammu & Kashmir police. The associate has been identified as Danish Ahmed Dar son of Mohammad Ashraf Dar resident of Check-Sari Singhpora Pattan.

Jammu & Kashmir Police in a statement said, “During Naka checking at Archandarhama Magam near railway crossing, Police intercepted one person carrying a bag with suspicious condition, when police party approached towards him, he tried to flee from the spot but was tactfully apprehended by police party. During search of said person, police party recovered Explosive substance weighing 1.2 KG Approx and Electronic Detonator 2 numbers from his bag.” 

It further read, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associate is involved in  providing logistics and other material support to the terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT in various areas of Budgam.”

The arrested terrorist associate has been in touch with the PaK terror commanders through various social media platforms and was also in touch with LeT self-styled terror commanders in Kashmir.

In this connection, an FIR under relevant sections of  Explosive Substance Act has been registered at Police Station Magam and investigation is underway. 

