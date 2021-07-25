Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, operation underway

New Delhi: One unidentified terrorist has been killed in the Munand area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district in an encounter with security forces on Sunday (July 25, 2021), informed the Jammu and Kashmir Police. "One unidentified terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter. Search is going on," a police officer said.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Sunday morning in Kulgam. The search operation is underway.

"Encounter has started at Munand area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. One unidentified terrorist was killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces broke out after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists. As the forces zeroed in on the spot, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“As the security forces cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired upon the searching party, which was retaliated, and an encounter started,” said a police officer.

Additionally, a second operation is going on in Shokbaba forests of the upper reaches of Bandipora where the security forces claim to have killed three terrorists and a police officer added that one more is in hiding. The operation is going on.

As per the data provided by security forces, 10 encounters were seen and 21 terrorists were killed in the month of July. This year security forces claim they have killed 86 terrorists till now of different terror outfits in Kashmir.

