'Terrorist Vs Tiger' In Kashmir: New DGP Nalin Prabhat Is Conflict Zone Expert, Yamraj For Militants

J&K Assembly Election: The Election Commission announced the dates for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. In Jammu and Kashmir, the elections will be conducted in three phases: the first phase on September 18, the second on September 25, and the final phase on October 1.

This election is significant for two main reasons as it is the first Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and this is the first time since 1987-88 that the elections will be held in just three phases. In today's DNA, Anant Tyagi analyses the significant appointment of the new DGP for J&K - Nalin Prabhat.

Appointment Of New DGP For Jammu And Kashmir

A significant development ahead of the elections is the appointment of a new DGP for Jammu and Kashmir. Following the retirement of the current DGP, R.R. Swain, IPS officer Nalin Prabhat has been appointed as the new DGP. Prior to this role, Nalin Prabhat served as the Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG), India's elite counter-terrorism unit.

Known as a conflict zone expert, Prabhat has had a distinguished career, dealing with Naxalite issues in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra. In 2007, he was appointed as DIG in the CRPF, where he led counter-terror operations in South Kashmir’s Shopian, a region affected by terrorism. Nalin Prabhat has been awarded five gallantry medals, including the prestigious President’s Medal.

Challenge Of Terrorism

Terrorism has long posed a challenge to democratic processes in Jammu and Kashmir, but this time, the challenge has taken a new shape. Traditionally, the Kashmir Valley has been the focal point of militant activities. However, over the past year and a half, there has been a noticeable increase in militant activities in the Jammu region.

In 2024 alone, 14 terrorist incidents have been reported in Jammu, resulting in the loss of 15 security personnel. There has been a spike in attacks since the Lok Sabha elections, with four terrorist attacks in June, another four encounters in July, and two attacks recorded in August.

In response to the growing threat, security forces have strengthened the security grid in Jammu, with additional deployments and heightened vigilance along the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC).

As the security apparatus is being strengthened and new officials are being appointed, the atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir is changing post the abrogation of Article 370. The upcoming Assembly elections will be a litmus test to see how democracy triumphs over the gun. The election announcement has also silenced political voices that claimed elections would not be possible in the Valley after the revocation of Article 370. However, as is the nature of politics, when circumstances change, so do agendas—something that the political leaders in Kashmir seem to be adapting to.