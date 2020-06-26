हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anantnag

Terrorists attack CRPF patrol team in Anantnag's Bijbehara in Jammu and Kashmir; jawan, civilian injured

A CRPF jawan and a civilian were injured on Friday (June 26) in a terrorist attack on a joint patrol deployed in highway security in Bijbehara in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. 

PTI photo

Srinagar: A CRPF jawan and a civilian were injured on Friday (June 26) in a terrorist attack on a joint patrol deployed in highway security in Bijbehara in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. 

According to reports, terrorists attacked a joint patrol team in Padshah Bagh area of Bijbehara. A six-year-old boy was reportedly injured in the incident along with the CRPF jawan. Both were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. 

This is a developing story and more details are awaited. 

