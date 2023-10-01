trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2669460
Terrorists From Myanmar, Bangladesh Supplying Arms To Keep Manipur Burning: NIA

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Meitei communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
The Nationa Investigation Agency (NIA) has said that terrorists from Myanmar and Bangladesh are behind the prolonging of the Manipur crisis. The NIA said that the terrorist organisations based out of these two countries are providing arms and ammunition to keep the state burning and incite ethnic violence. The investigation agency also said that the terrorist organisations are working to incite a war against the government of India. The local naxal and extremist leaders are supporting these foreign terrorist organisations. NIA has arrested a suspect involved in the foreign plot behind the unrest in Manipur.

It may be recalled that Manipur has been facing ethnic clashes for the last four months. While internet services have been disrupted in the state, many people have lost their lives, and homes and many have been displaced.

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Meitei communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). Only STs can buy land in hilly areas.
  
The majority Meitei community, which occupies the Imphal Valley and nearby areas, sought ST status keeping in view their increasing population and increased requirement of land so that they could purchase lands in the hilly areas. 

