Terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Srinagar: A major tragedy averted in Jammu and Kashmir after a grenade hurled by terrorists at a Central Reserve Police Force camp in Pulwama district on Monday (June 22) night missed its target.

PTI quoted officials as saying that the grenade exploded near the camp

"Terrorists hurled a grenade at the CRPF camp at Batagund in Tral area at around 8.30 pm," police officials said.

The CRPF personnel fired a few rounds in the air following the blast. No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported in the incident, they said.