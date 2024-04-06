'They Opposed Pran-Pratishtha...': PM Modi Slams Congress Over Ram Temple

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and alleged that the party opposed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple to the extent that it expelled the party member who went to attend the event.

Addressing a massive rally in Rajasthan's Pushkar ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, PM Modi said, "Going to Pran Pratistha was opposed, is it appropriate? Not only this but if someone went to Pran Pratishtha, he was expelled from the Congress Party for 6 years."

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Addressing a public gathering in Ajmer, PM Modi said, "Ram Mandir has been built, are you happy or not? Going to Pran Pratistha was opposed, is it appropriate? Not only this but if someone went to Pran Pratishtha, he was expelled from the Congress Party for 6… pic.twitter.com/1XPdFQRUoL — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

Modi further said that the occasion of Ram Navami is around the corner and "there will be massive celebrations let's see who opposes that."

PM also underlined that BJP was established on April 6 and it is a coincidence that today he got the opportunity to visit the Pushkar area. "Brahmaji is the creator and the BJP is also committed to building a new India. Sometimes a decision by citizens sets the course for the next 100 years, this election is one such big opportunity. This election of 2024 is one such opportunity," the Prime Minister said.

He further said that Rajasthan is moving ahead towards greater heights of development under the BJP rule. "Your dreams are Modi's Sankalp. We have to make India 'Viksit' by 2047'," he added.

Rajasthan will go to the polls in two phases, on April 19 and April 26. Polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the first phase on April 19, while the remaining 13 seats will be polled in the second phase on April 26.

In the first phase, voting will be held in 12 constituencies -- Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur.

In the second phase, voting will be held in 13 constituencies -- Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran.

The BJP won 24 out of 25 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won one. While, in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won in all 25 parliamentary constituencies.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. Counting of the votes will be held on June 4. The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country is scheduled for June 4.