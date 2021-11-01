'This is what kids were missing': Manish Sisodia as children return to classrooms in Delhi, shares video

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited a school and interacted with kids as they returned to classrooms in the national capital on Monday (November 1, 2021). Schools in Delhi reopened for all classes with 50 per cent capacity after several months of COVID-19 hiatus.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia shared a video clip of him with a 'special Doctor' and said that 'this is what kids were missing'.

"You must watch this video and see why it was important to open the schools," the Delhi Education Minister added.

This is what kids were missing…. You must watch this video and see why it was important to open the schools …. https://t.co/7DCMA5FfzJ pic.twitter.com/NPBtvpi7eC — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 1, 2021

This, notably, is the first time after March 2020 that schools in Delhi have reopened for classes upto 8.

"Happy that schools have reopened today especially for nursery to 8th classes. We're following all COVID-19 protocols," Sisodia told ANI.

Finally!!!! It’s time to come back to school pic.twitter.com/telwsaOy77 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 1, 2021

As per the Directorate of Education circular, heads of schools should ensure that students attend the school with parental consent only and that no more than 50 per cent of the students to be called to schools.

Earlier on September 1, schools in the national capital had re-opened for classes IX to XII.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and no death occurred for the 9th consecutive day. According to Delhi Health Bulletin, as many as 25,091 people have succumbed to the virus so far in the national capital, while the total count of coronavirus cases now stands at 14,39,870. Delhi currently has 348 active cases.

