After receiving a significant majority and being re-elected as Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah remarked that time does not take long to change and that when time is on your side, everyone walks with you. During his speech, Omar conveyed his message to those who believed they might not have to face him as Chief Minister again.

While addressing his workers in Jammu, Omar Abdullah said, “This year, we grew tired of fighting elections. The year began with the Lok Sabha elections. Some results were up and down, but I was very down. At that time, I couldn’t understand how I would recover, but look at what Allah has done.”

Reacting to Lok Sabha election result, He said, "What good can come from this? I just lost the election; how can there be any good in that?"

Omar said, “Those people who did not respond to my greetings for five years now don’t tire of greeting me. I am surprised at how time changes. For five years, they didn’t even send a single message asking, ‘Are you okay, Janab? Are we alive? Can we do something for you or not?’”

"Now, when I wake up in the morning, I see messages saying, 'Good Morning, Sir.' At one o'clock, I check my phone and find, 'Sir, what did you have for lunch?' At eight o'clock, I check again and see, 'What did you have for dinner? Do we need to send anything for you?' And at ten o'clock at night, I get, 'Good Night, Sir. Please sleep well," he added.

Omar added, “But these things should not affect our mindset. If we become arrogant, thinking that we are great warriors and that it’s only us and no one else, then just as the people gave us a chance today, God forbid, next time they may punish us. From the very first day, we must pledge not to misuse this government or use it for our own comfort. This government is not for us; we are servants, not masters. The true masters are the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Only then can we succeed in providing better governance.”