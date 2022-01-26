हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Fake job racket

Three held in Hyderabad for duping Railways, Metro Rail job aspirants of over Rs 1.5 crore

Three people of a gang including a couple were taken into custody for cheating as many as 20 students from whom they collected Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh each.

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A fake job racket was busted here and three people of a gang including a couple, who allegedly cheated job aspirants of over Rs 1.5 crore by promising them employment in Indian Railways and Metro Rail were arrested on Tuesday, police said.

On credible information, a police team took the absconding accused K Surendra, his wife Nagalakshmi and one Suresh into custody for cheating as many as 20 students from whom they collected Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh each on the pretext of providing Railway jobs and Metro Rail jobs through backdoor entry process, they said.

Police seized fake ID proofs, three four-wheelers, fake government job offer letters and mobile phones from their possession, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

Surendra took the students to Rail Nilayam here and introduced them to two other members of their gang as Railway officers and the job aspirants noticing the two (members) wearing Railway Identity cards believed them and paid them Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakhs each and also gave all their educational certificates, police said.

The accused then issued fake appointment orders and on suspicion, the students approached Rail Nilayam and came to know that it was fake and later Surendra along with his wife and other accused escaped, police said.

Subsequently, the students approached Medipally police in October last year and a case was registered against Surendra, his wife and others.

During the course of the investigation, three accused including the couple were arrested when Surendra came to his flat for shifting the articles on Tuesday, police said, adding investigation was in progress for apprehension of other absconding accused.

Fake job racketIndian RailwaysHyderabad
