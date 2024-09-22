Tirupati Laddoo Row: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the controversy pertaining to animal fat allegedly being found in Tirupati temple laddoos. He said that attempts are being made by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to irreparably tarnish the sanctity, integrity, and reputation of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

In an eight page letter addressed to PM Modi, Reddy dubbed the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister as a "habitual liar" and alleged that CM Naidu has stooped so low as to hurt the beliefs of crores of people purely for political objectives.

"Attempts are being made by the Chief Minister Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, to irreparably tarnish the sanctity, integrity, and reputation of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. Lord Venkateshwara has crores of Hindu devotees not just in India but across the globe, and if the delicate situation is not handled carefully, these lies could precipitate a widespread agony, having far-reaching consequences on various fronts," the letter read.

"Chandrababu Naidu a pathological and habitual liar has stooped so low as to seriously hurt the beliefs of crores of people purely for political objectives...It is imperative that Mr Naidu be reprimanded in severest way for his shameless act of spreading lies and the truth be… pic.twitter.com/LiYyUUeVXg — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2024

Reddy also said that Naidu be reprimanded in the severest way and the truth be brought to light. "Chandrababu Naidu, a pathological and habitual liar, has stooped so low as to seriously hurt the beliefs of crores of people purely for political objectives... It is imperative that Mr. Naidu be reprimanded in the severest way for his shameless act of spreading lies and the truth be brought to light. This would allay the suspicions that Mr. Naidu has created in the minds of crores of Hindu devotees and restore the faith in the sanctity of the TTD," Reddy's letter read.

The letter came days after the controversy pertaining to the Tirupati temple laddoos erupted after Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus.

Later, TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao, in a press conference, said lab tests had revealed the presence of animal fat and lard in chosen samples, and the board is in the process of blacklisting the contractor who supplied “adulterated” ghee.

Detailing the process undertaken at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the custodian of the super-rich shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, for accepting ghee, in an eight page letter, Jagan alleged that Naidu’s actions lowered not only the stature of CM but also that of everyone in public life, the sanctity of TTD and its practices.

“Sir, the entire country looks to you at this crucial juncture. It is very imperative that Mr Naidu be reprimanded in the severest way for his shameless act of spreading lies and the truth be brought to light. Sir, this would help allay the suspicions that Mr Naidu has created in the minds of crores of Hindu devotees and restore their faith in sanctity of TTD,” Reddy wrote in his letter.

Explaining the sequence of events, he said it is crucial to note that the ghee allegedly adulterated was rejected and not allowed to enter the premises of TTD. However, Naidu, with malafide intention, raised the issue at a political party meeting on September 18.

In the letter, the former Andhra Pradesh CM also claimed that the new government has failed on all fronts with respect to the fulfillment of the commitments made to the voters prior to the elections, and CM Naidu is spreading lies to divert attention from his failures.



"The new Government has failed on all fronts with respect to the fulfillment of the commitments made to the electorate prior to the elections. The new Government could not even pass the general budget for the current financial year fearing that the appropriations to be made would expose Mr. Naidu's insincerity towards his election promises and would result in backlash from the people of the State. The people of the State lost trust on the abilities of Mr. Naidu. Mindful of this and for purposes of diverting the people's attention from his failures, Mr. Naidu had spread blatant lies against the practices of the TTD."