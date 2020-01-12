TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee slams PM Narendra modi, says he only gives preference to BJP-ruled states

Kolkata: National President of All India Trinamool Youth Congress Abhishek Banerjee said that whatever PM Modi said at Belur Math on Thursday (January 11) was full of lies. He added that PM Modi brushed aside the real issues and accused him of giving preference to only BJP-ruled state.

Banerjee in a series of tweet said, ''The Hon’ble PM spoke on a range of issues. However, he has completely brushed aside the real issues, the needs and concerns @MamataOfficial has raised with him on several occasions.''

He also raised a question on the central government over the funds allocated for cyclone Bulbul and the iron bridge which PM Modi had promised for Bengal three years back. Banerjee said, ''Swiftly disbursing approx ₹30,000 crore due to be paid to West Bengal, ₹7,000 Crore grant for Cyclone Bulbul, the Iron Bridge he had promised 3 years ago for Gangasagar Mela etc, all these burning issues which needed attention from the PM, seemed completely missing.''

Banerjee said that all the non-BJP states are facing the problem and not receiving any cooperation by the government. Questioning the PM Modi he said, ''Why didn't the @PMOIndia say a single word about it? Why does he always discriminate between BJP-ruled states & the non-BJP states. Why similar to West Bengal, all non-BJP-ruled states have to face this apathy from the Central Government.''

PM Modi is on a two days visit to Kolkata. On his first day of visit on Saturday (January 11), he addressed the youth on the occasion of National Youth Day in Belur Math. In his speech Modi said that Five years ago, there was a disappointment among the youth of the country; but the situation has changed now.

Speaking of the anti-CAA protest Modi said, ''Youth are still misinformed about CAA. It is our responsibility to make the youth understand. I want to clarify that we did not bring this law overnight. I repeat again, Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 is not to revoke anyone's citizenship, but it is to give citizenship. After independence, Mahatma Gandhi and other big leaders of the time all believed that India should give citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of Pakistan. Our government has fulfilled Mahatma Gandhi's wish by bringing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.''

PM Modi inaugurated Kolkata port on the occasion of 150th-anniversary celebrations programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Sunday (January 12). However, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee skipped the event.