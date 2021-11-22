TMC leader Saayoni Ghosh granted bail by Tripura court

Kolkata: Actor-turned-politician Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Saayoni Ghosh was granted bail by Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Agartala on Monday. Ghosh was arrested on charges of criminal intimidation and an attempt to murder on Sunday.

“False charges were slapped against me hence the court granted me bail. There is Goonda-raj here in Tripura,” Ghosh said after the court granted her bail.

The lawyer representing Ghosh at the Agartala court, Shankar Lodh said, “After considering all circumstances, records and case diary, the court observed there are no grounds for section 307 IPC and 153A IPC. On the condition that she has to cooperate with the investigating agency and one surety of Rs.20,000, she was granted bail.”

Ghosh, the TMC Youth Wing President was arrested by East Agartala Women’s Police Station on charges of promoting enmity between groups and attempting to murder on Sunday.

A huge police force reached the hotel in Agartala on Sunday morning where Saayoni Ghosh, Kunal Ghosh and other senior leaders had been camping. The police escorted Ghosh to the East Agartala Women’s Police Station and were examined for hours before being arrested later in the evening.

Soon after Ghosh was granted bail, TMC took to Twitter and posted from their official Tripura Twitter handle, “Satyamev Jayate! Bail granted to Saayoni Ghosh. We wholeheartedly thank the Hon'ble Court and we will always have full faith in the Judiciary.”

