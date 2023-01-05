TMC MP Mahua Moitra recalls Kunal Kamra's 6-month fly ban amid 'urinating' incident on Air India flight

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra reacted to the shocking incident of a drunk man urinating on a female co-passenger on an Air India flight in November last year. Moitra criticised the 30-day ban imposed by the airline and compared it to the fly ban that was imposed by several airlines on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra after he recorded and 'heckled' news anchor Arnab Goswami. She tagged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Twitter and in a sarcastic tone asked why the disciplinary action for 'urinating' on another person is less strict than for 'heckling' at someone.

Taking to Twitter, Moitra wrote, "Bit confused as to how @DGCAIndia works- @kunalkamra88 got 6 month ban for questioning co-passenger but another man who pee’d on AI co-flyer gets 30-day ban. Kunal… maybe change tack next time? Clearly more is less."

Meanwhile, Air India has filed an FIR against the man who peed on a female co-passenger in a flight that flew from New York to India. Following the FIR, Delhi Police has now formed several teams to catch hold of the passenger, an official revealed.

A senior police officer has also confirmed that a case is registered on the basis of complaints received from Air India, under the Aircraft Rules and Indian Penal Code’s sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person).

"We have formed multiple teams to keep a track of the accused passenger and he will be arrested soon," the officer said.

Air India on Wednesday said it has imposed a 30-day flying ban on the passenger who had urinated on a co-passenger onboard a flight from New York to Delhi in November last year and set up an internal panel to probe whether there were lapses on part of the crew in addressing the situation.

Separately, aviation regulator DGCA said it has sought a report from the airline on the incident and will "take action against those found negligent".

On November 26, an inebriated male passenger had urinated on a female co-passenger during a flight from New York to Delhi, according to reports. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has written to Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran to intervene in the matter.

The Commission said the horrendous behaviour of the man towards the woman violated her right to live a life of dignity and safety.

