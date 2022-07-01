TNUSRB recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has invited applications for the positions of Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder, and Firemen recruitment 2022. Online application submission will begin on July 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. Candidates interested in applying for TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2022 can view the details notification on 30 June 2022 on the TNUSRB's official website-tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

According to a short notice posted on the TNUSRB's official website, the notification for Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders, and Firemen will be published on June 30, 2022. Candidates who have completed their 10th class and have additional eligibility can apply for the TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification.

TNUSRB recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3552 vacancies for 3 posts. Out of these, 2180 vacancies are for police department, 1091 in the investigation department, 161 in the department of prison and corrections and 120 in the department of fire and rescue services.

TNUSRB recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

In terms of education, the candidate must have completed at least the 10th Grade.

Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 26. Candidates from the reserved category have their upper age limit relaxed.

Written test, physical measurement test, fitness test, fitness competitions, and special marks are the examination levels.

A minimum of 35% in the main written examination is required to qualify.

TNUSRB recruitment 2022: Reservation Categories

10% of the total vacancies are reserved for candidates in the sports category, 5% for ex-servicemen, and 3% for destitute widows.

Candidates who have studied Tamil as a medium of instruction from Class I to Class X will be given preference for 20% of the available positions.

TNUSRB Jobs 2022: Here's how to apply

Visit to the official website of TNUSRB-tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Go to the home page and check the notice flashing as-Notification for Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders & Firemen will be published on 30.06.2022"

Download and save the same for future reference.

TNUSRB Jobs 2022: Application Fees

The Examination fee is ₹250 which has to be paid online.