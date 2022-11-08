Lunar Eclipse 2022: Citywise timings of the Chandra Grahan and significance of blood moon

Chandra Grahan India 2022: When the Earth comes in between the Moon and the Sun is when a lunar eclipse takes place. A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon night. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon in such a way that the Earth's shadow covers all or part of the Moon. In this situation, when the earth blocks the sun's rays from reaching the moon, then a lunar eclipse is visible in that part of the earth.

Total Eclipse will be seen from Eastern and North East India. Total lunar eclipse will start at 3.46 pm IST. So when Moon rises in India, it would be under eclipse. Nowhere in India start of eclipse would be visible.

In Eastern and North Eastern India people will see moon coming out of eclipse from 5.11 pm when the Total Eclipse ends.

In other parts of the country people will only be able to see Partial eclipse, because moon will be below horizon before that.

At the time of the moonrise, there will be an eclipse in all places in India. However, the beginning of the partial and complete phase of the eclipse will not be visible from any place in India because this event would have started before the moonrise in India.

Why is this Lunar Eclipse called the Blood moon or red moon?

The moon of a total eclipse is also called Red Moon or Bloody Moon. The moon does not disappear completely during a total lunar eclipse. Its lustre is almost gone and the colour can be red, grey or orange. This happens because the Moon has no light of its own. The moon shines with sunlight.

But in an eclipse, when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, the direct light coming from the Sun does not reach the Moon. However, some of the sun's rays reflected from the earth's atmosphere reach the moon. The atmosphere radiates the blue colour of the sun's rays and some red rays reach the moon, due to which the moon appears red.

However, its brightness is very less and it appears as a red spot.

The lunar eclipse will happen all over the world at the same time. Where the moon has risen, the eclipse will be visible.

(Reported by Shivam Gupta)