Tokyo Olympics: UP government to give Rs 6 crore to athletes from state who bag gold

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday (July 13) announced Rs 6 crore cash reward for athletes belonging to the state on winning gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

A total of 10 players from the state will represent India in the Tokyo Olympics.

The state government has said it will give Rs 4 crore to athletes who win silver and Rs 2 crore to bronze winners.

For sportspersons participating in team events, Rs 3 crore each will be given to the gold medallists while Rs 2 and Rs 1 crore will be given to silver and bronze medal winners respectively.

All other athletes from the state will be given Rs 10 lakh irrespective of how they fare at the event.

The chief minister congratulated the athletes ahead of the showpiece event.

Live TV