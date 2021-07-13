हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: UP government to give Rs 6 crore to athletes from state who bag gold

A total of 10 players from Uttar Pradesh will represent India in the Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics: UP government to give Rs 6 crore to athletes from state who bag gold
File Photo

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday (July 13) announced Rs 6 crore cash reward for athletes belonging to the state on winning gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

A total of 10 players from the state will represent India in the Tokyo Olympics.

The state government has said it will give Rs 4 crore to athletes who win silver and Rs 2 crore to bronze winners.

For sportspersons participating in team events, Rs 3 crore each will be given to the gold medallists while Rs 2 and Rs 1 crore will be given to silver and bronze medal winners respectively.

All other athletes from the state will be given Rs 10 lakh irrespective of how they fare at the event.

The chief minister congratulated the athletes ahead of the showpiece event. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tokyo OlympicsYogi AdityanathUttar PradeshOlympic winner
Next
Story

Serum Institute to produce Sputnik V vaccine from September

Must Watch

PT2M52S

Afghanistan: The brutality of Taliban intensifies, killed 22 Afghan soldiers