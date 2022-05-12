New Delhi: New flu by the name of Tomato fever has sent ripples across Kerala with over 80 children being infected. The flu is said to be affecting kids more than adults and the number is expected to rise. Amid the rising cases, a common concern about whether or not the consumption of tomatoes is related to this fever has emerged.

It must be noted that having tomatoes have nothing to do with getting Tomato fever and it is extremely safe to consume tomatoes. However, as a common precaution, anything edible must be washed first.

Why is Tomato fever called so?

The reason that health experts are calling it tomato fever is because of its symptoms. When a patient gets this flu, he develops tomato-like red scarres on the body, which is why this flu is called tomato fever.

What is Tomato fever?

This is a case of children experiencing undiagnosed and unidentified fever. According to media reports, debate is still on whether Tomato Fever is a viral fever or is an after-effect of chikungunya or dengue fever. In Tomato flu, children are showing rashes, skin irritation, dehydration, and red blisters, which is probably how it got its name of tomato flu.

Symptoms of Tomato fever

Some of the major symptoms of tomato flu

High fever

Dehydration

Rashes, skin irritation; hand and legs skin colour can also change

Blisters

Abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea

Runny nose, cough, sneeze

Tiredness and body ache

Tomato fever: Causes

The flu is still largely unidentified and the causes are not exactly known. Whether it's a new viral or an aftereffect of dengue/chikungunya is still being debated

When should you not consume tomatoes?

People with Kidney stones, Knee pain, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain should not consume tomatoes without consulting a medical practitioner first.