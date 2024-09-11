Top 10 Destinations In India With The Highest Rainfall

India has a varied climate due to its diversified terrain, and certain places receive a lot of rainfall, particularly during the monsoon season. These wettest locations provide a mesmerizing look at the untainted beauty and resiliency of nature, from verdant valleys to mist-covered highlands. These are the top ten Indian states with the most rainfall.



Meghalaya

Meghalaya, also referred to as the "Abode of Clouds," is the wettest place on Earth, with Cherrapunji and Mawsynram coming in first. Every year, these regions receive more than 11,000 mm of rain, especially during the monsoon season.

Assam

A significant part of the reason Assam is associated with lush greenery and tea gardens is because of its high yearly rainfall of over 2,800 mm. The powerful Brahmaputra River is fueled by heavy rains, but they also cause regular flooding.

Kerala

Kerala experiences intense monsoons with approximately 3,000 mm of annual rainfall due to its tropical environment. The topography of the state, with its Western Ghats and backwaters, helps it receive rain from both the southwest and northeast monsoons.

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh, which is in the northeast, gets more than 2,500 mm of rain there each year. The state is prone to heavy rains, especially during the monsoon, because of its high topography and extensive forests.

West Bengal

West Bengal receives a hefty amount of rain during the monsoon season—1,750 mm on average. Significant amounts of rainfall fall on the state's hills and coastal regions, particularly Darjeeling.

Sikkim

A little Himalayan state called Sikkim receives about 2,500 mm of rain a year. Heavy rainfall is a result of its elevation and closeness to the Eastern Himalayas, especially during the summer.

Nagala​nd

Another state in the northeast, Nagaland, receives about 2,000 mm of rain a year. Because of its rugged topography and deep forests, it is a center of biodiversity, supported by substantial rains.

Karnataka

Karnataka receives over 3,000 mm of rainfall yearly in its coastal parts, especially near the Western Ghats, which contributes to its rich vegetation and thriving agriculture.

Goa

Goa experiences intense monsoon showers with 2,900 mm of rain on average. The rain enhances the state's coastline attractiveness and sustains its tropical vegetation.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra experiences abundant rainfall, with an average of over 2,500 mm per year, particularly in the Konkan region. Mumbai has heavy monsoon showers every year due to its coastal location.