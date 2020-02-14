Top news of the day, February 14, 2020

1. Pulwama attack anniversary: Anyone can help families of martyred soldiers through 'Veer App'

Union Home Ministry on Friday (February 14) held a high-level meeting on the anniversary of Pulwama attack and decided anyone can extend help to the families of martyred soldiers through 'CRPF veer pariwar mobile’ application. Read more here

2. Department of Telecommunications orders Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecom companies to clear dues by 11.59 pm on Friday

The move comes after the Supreme Court rapped the DoT for putting on hold recovery of dues from telecom companies to the tune of Rs 1.47 lakh crore which was to be sent to the government. The SC summoned their top executives to court to explain why its order in this regard was not followed. Read more here

3. AI pilot recounts operation to evacuate Indians from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China

The risky operation was led by Air India's Captain Amitabh Singh and in an exclusive interview, he narrated his experience speaking about what made this operation full of dangers. Calling it a challenging operation, Captain Singh added, "Air India has been involved in many evacuations earlier. We were able to pull this off very nicely. We were informed just a day and a half before that the evacuation was to start on January 30. Read more here

4. DDA housing scheme 2020 to offer pent houses and luxurious flats

The scheme is set to be launched between May and June this year with as many as 5000 flats. With this scheme the DDA could compete with private builders, something that has not happened in the 63-year history of the housing board. Read more here

5. Bhuj college orders strip search of girl students, woman panels seek action against principal

In a shocking incident, as many as 60 girl students of the Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute (SSGI) in Gujarat's Bhuj were asked to remove their innerwear to prove that they were not menstruating. It has been reported that the principal, a teacher and a lady staff of the instutute removed the clothes of all the girl students to check which of the girls were menstruating. Read more here

6. Donald Trump`s visit: India interested in US drone that killed Iranian military commander Qaseem Soleimani

Ahead of US President Donald Trump`s visit, a top government source on Friday said that India is "deeply interested" in acquiring the drone technology used by the Americans to kill Iranian military leader Qaseem Soleimani last month. Read more here

7. ICC confirms all squads for T20 Women's World Cup

Ten countries namely hosts and four-time champion Australia, India, Bangladesh, Thailand, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Pakistan and South Africa will be battling it out to reach the final, which will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Read more here

8. French Open to be Roger Federer's only clay court appearance in 2020

Swiss maestro Roger Federer will make his only appearance on clay this season at Roland Garros, his agent has told Reuters. The Swiss skipped the entire claycourt season in 2017 and 2018 and last year played only two tournaments on the surface before arriving in Paris for the French Open. Read more here

9. On Pulwama attack anniversary, Lata Mangeshkar pays tribute to martyrs with a heart-wrenching song - Watch

On Pulwama attack's first anniversary, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter and paid a tribute to all the martyrs with a heart-wrenching song titled 'Jo Samar Mein Ho Gaye Amar'. She shared the song link along with the tweet. Read more here

10. Adah Sharma's Valentine tutorial on how to lose a boyfriend will drive you crazy – Watch

Actress Adah Sharma knows how to keep her Instagram fam in a happy space. A popular name on social media, Adah made the most of Valentine's Day and shared a hilarious video post on how to lose your boyfriend. Read more here